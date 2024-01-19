North Carolina native Ariana DeBose stars in new space thriller 'ISS'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County native Ariana DeBose is starring in ISS a new space thriller.

Debose portrays a scientist making her first trip to the international space station when tensions flare between the Russian and U.S. astronauts after a conflict breaks out on Earth.

She talked about the different ideas the director had to make it look like she and her fellow castmates were floating in zero gravity.

Ultimately one method worked best.

"It created more of a real feeling to put us all in harnesses that felt like diapers," DeBose said. "They were quite tight, you know, around your hips, and ...we're tethered to a gantry system."

ISS is playing in theaters now.