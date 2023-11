On a promotional tour for her upcoming Disney movie 'Wish,' DeBose sat down with Tamron and talked about her mom, who is a school teacher in North Carolina.

Ariana DeBose talks with Tamron about growing up in NC

Disney's new animated musical "Wish" hits theaters Nov. 22, and in the lead up to the film's release, star Ariana DeBose went on Tamron Hall to talk about what went into making the movie.

DeBose, who grew up in Raleigh, stars in "Wish" as 17-year-old Asha, who wishes on a star when she senses a darkness in the Kingdom of Rosas that nobody else does.

