Pets & Animals

Arizona neighborhood marvels at dog's jumping abilities

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- A dog in Arizona has become known around the internet for jumping with joy.

Max was adopted from a shelter in Phoenix by husband and wife Sam and Kelly Tolson.

When neighbors walked past the Tolson's property, they were sure Max was jumping on a trampoline when they saw his face appear above the wall separating the yard from the street.

But Max, as it turns out, is simply a very gifted jumper and eager to see the world beyond his yard.

"We just see him pop up every now and then," said neighbor Nancy. "We're just amazed because we thought, you know, he's on the trampoline, he's just jumping so high."

The Tolsons say that Max's "sister" dog won't allow him to look through the gate, which is what led to his jumping in the first place.

A video of Max jumping behind the wall taken by a neighbor has since gone viral over social media.

"We had we got such a kick out of it that we filmed it and I posted it on my Facebook and it just went viral," said Sarah, a neighbor who posted the video online. "Everybody messaged me saying how much they love this dog and how happy his face was jumping. And it's just the cutest thing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonafunny videoshelterdogsviral videoanimalcute animalsdogu.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple missing for 2 months found dead, son to be charged with murder
Voter registration forms sent with errors to 11,000 NC residents
Hurricane Delta suddenly at Category 4 strength
LATEST: Raleigh, Durham leaders to talk 2020 Halloween plans
Trump back at White House; not 'out of the woods,' doctors say
Watch out for scammers as Election Day nears
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Show More
Cary man receives experimental COVID-19 treatment
WATCH: Tree trimmer goes on wild palm tree ride
COVID-19 cases still increasing in nursing homes
Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to register for non-filers
NC doctors weigh in on 'experimental therapy' given to Pres.Trump
More TOP STORIES News