UNC students return to class, suspect in court after lockdown

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the second time in the past three weeks students and staff at UNC-Chapel Hill are on edge after a gun scare prompted another campus-wide lockdown.

The suspect taken into custody a short time later is scheduled to be in court today. According to court documents Mickel Harris pointed a gun at someone in the student union on campus and threatened to kill them.

Police say Harris was already wanted on another case.

ABC11 was the only one there and has exclusive video of Harris being taken into custody.

Law enforcement is seen leading the 27-year-old out of an apartment building in handcuffs.

He is accused of showing up to the student union yesterday and pointing a gun at an Alpine Bagel employee.

No shots were fired.

Investigators say a warrant was out for his arrest for a road rage incident last week, nobody was hurt in that incident.

A motive still hasn't been released in the UNC lockdown case.

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video from inside the student union and combing through 911 calls to put more pieces of this together.