Family of fallen soldier gets Hero Home in Fuquay-Varina as nation pauses for 9/11 reflection

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A massive American flag could be seen from miles away during a Saturday drive to the site of a very special home in Fuquay-Varina.Beside it, workers hoisted a huge, bright yellow banner from the United States Veterans Corps, the group that's partnering with the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County to donate a home to the family of Army Chief Warrant Officer Michael Duskin.He died fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan on Oct. 23, 2012."He took on a mission only a select few could do and do well, and a high-risk environment with tremendous consequences," said Rep. Erin Pare, who represents the 37th District in North Carolina's General Assembly. "Michael Duskin answered our nation's call, and Michael volunteered, not just once but throughout his career. He volunteered to join the military service. He volunteered to serve again in the 75th Ranger Regiment. He later volunteered to serve in Special Forces and volunteered again to serve as a warrant officer and assistant detachment commander, by choice. he volunteered to take on the most difficult missions. Michael taught us how important it is to never give up and protecting our freedom."Master Sgt. Jim Rooney, one of Duskin's close friends who served in the Army with him, also spoke highly of his fallen comrade."He was a warrior's warrior, a man among men," Rooney said. "And the purest version of an elite Spartan, and a model Green Beret. I mean, the surest. He was a patriot, loved his country more than life itself. He loved his family, the mission, the man with whom he served, the flag of the United States of America, and everything it represented and everything it represents today. He returned home on his shield. After paying the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. He will always be remembered, and Maggie and her family will always be cared for."Duskin earned several awards during 19 years of service to his country, including three Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and the Army Achievement Medal. The gift of a home brought happy tears to the face of his wife."I can't thank you enough for this. I'm going to start crying," Maggie Duskin said. "This is such an amazing dream."Plans call for Pulte Homes to finish construction by Dec. 22, when parachutists will deliver keys to the Duskin family.Those who gathered Saturday to honor the fallen soldier will return and applaud as the Duskins receive what many consider the ultimate Christmas gift for the loved ones of a man who gave all for America.