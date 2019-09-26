US Army warns of mass shooting threats online linked to new 'Joker' movie

The U.S. military is warning of safety concerns surrounding the new Warner Bros. movie, 'Joker.'

U.S. Army officials in Oklahoma said they've been alerted to online chatter about a possible mass shooting at a theater during next week's release of the psychological thriller 'Joker,' which stars Joaquin Phoenix. But officials stressed that there's no specific plot or location.

Twelve people were killed during a screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' at a theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012.

'Joker' is scheduled for release on October 4.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie theateroklahomamovie premieremass shootingu.s. & worldthreatarmy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO resigns
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
Wake County mom accused of leaving baby in hot car
Off-duty Cary officer shoots dog after it attacks his sister and her dog
Biden addresses Trump impeachment inquiry on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
RDU ranks 5th in "large" airports, according to study
Wake Co. teacher who gave students diversity assignment suspended
Show More
Former NAACP employee accuses high-profile member of sexual harassment
Mom upset after special needs student bitten on Cumberland school bus
Wake County man charged in drugging, rape of South Carolina woman
Animal shelters see influx of pigs, advocates warn of misleading claims
Is your phone number linked to Facebook? You may be at risk
More TOP STORIES News