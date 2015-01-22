Arrest made in one Raleigh sweepstakes parlor robbery

A man is now locked up and charged in connection with a sweepstakes robbery in Raleigh.Police arrested 34-year-old Ephraim Smith Thursday afternoon in connection with Tuesday's hold up at the Good Luck Sweepstakes in the 3300-block of Capital Boulevard.Smith is charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.Police say a Crimestoppers tip played a role in identifying Smith.Detectives are still investigating several other sweepstakes robberies in Raleigh in the last month.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of any of the incidents is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.