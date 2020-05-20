Check out a special look at 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney+

Based on the 2001 Eoin Colfer novel, "Artemis Fowl" follows Ferdia Shaw as 12-year-old Artemis Fowl Jr., the youngest in a family of criminal masterminds who sets out on a journey to discover the truth about his father's disappearance. The cast also includes Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, Josh Gad and Judi Dench.
Judy Hofflund and Kenneth Branagh are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers.
The film was slated for a May 29 theatrical release but moved to the streamer last month.
"Artemis Fowl" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, June 12.
