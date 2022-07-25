Accused killer in NC cold case dating back to 2000 expected to enter plea

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some of the questions surrounding 18-year-old Zebb Quinn's disappearance may finally be answered on Monday. His accused killer is expected to enter a plea in the case.

The Asheville teen was last seen at about 11:15 p.m. Jan. 2, 2000. Surveillance video shows Quinn and the defendant, Robert Jason Owens going into a Citgo.

When Quinn left work on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2000, he intended to meet Robert Jason Owens to look at a vehicle he was interested in buying. Surveillance footage shows the two inside a Citgo convenience store a little after 9 p.m. A few minutes later, the tape shows Owens' Ford pickup truck pulling away with Quinn's light blue Mazda Protege following.

According to Owens, the two were near T.C. Roberson High School when Quinn flashed his headlights, signaling for Owens to pull over. Owens said Quinn had received a page and went in search of a payphone. Owens said Quinn was "frantic" when he returned 10 minutes later and canceled their plans. He said Quinn was in such a rush to leave that he rear-ended Owens' vehicle. Owens said Quinn apologized, then drove away. Owens said it was the last time he saw Quinn.

In 2017, a Buncombe County grand jury indicted Owens for first-degree murder in the case.

"When you go back in time, the science then wasn't what it is now. So, the ability to do DNA and the ability to check those sorts of things scientifically wasn't there," Attorney Steven Lindsay said in an interview with ABC affiliate WLOS.

According to a statement from Victoria Jayne, Owens' attorney, the plan Monday is to resolve the mystery of what happened to Quinn all those years ago.

Owens is serving 75 years in prison for the 2015 murders of JT and Cristie Codd and their unborn child. Owens took a plea deal in the case to avoid the death penalty.

Lindsay said he hopes Monday brings some answers.

"If he's had some sort of a bang on consciousness about that, that he respects that the family needs answers and the community needs answers, maybe he'll shed some light on it," Lindsay said.