Ashton Kutcher says he's 'lucky to be alive' after battle with rare autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutcher says he is "lucky to be alive" after a private battle with a rare autoimmune disorder. The actor says a rare form of vasculitis took away his sight, hearing and ability to walk.

The health scare took place about two years ago.

Kutcher made the revelation on the National Geographic series "Running Wild with Bear Grylls."

The actor says a rare form of vasculitis took away his sight, hearing and some of his motor control. Kutcher told Grylls it took him about a year to build himself back up.

The episode of "Running Wild" aired Aug. 8 on National Geographic.

