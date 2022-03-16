Society

'The hate needs to stop': NC Asian community uneasy on anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NC Asian community uneasy on anniversary of Atlanta spa shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One year after the Atlanta spa killings, emotions are still raw in North Carolina's Asian community. For Durham teacher Bonnie Wang, it all feels like yesterday.

" It's hard to be confident and proud in front of my students. I represent my culture and present it to my students," said Wang. "I remember there was a moment that really hit me heavily. My voice changed and I couldn't continue teaching."

A shooting spree at three spas in Metro Atlanta left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women. The news was so heavy for Wong that she ended class early. This tragedy happened at a time where there was already a heightened sense of fear in the Asian community.

"COVID-19 is a magnifier that shows us what's happening. It gives some people the courage to show off their privilege and stereotypes and bias," said Wang.

According to AAPI Hate, from March of 2020 to December of 2021 there were 10,905 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islanders reported across the country. National trends show Chinese Americans report the most hate incidents of all ethnic groups. Women make up sixty one percent of those reports, which mostly happen in public spaces.

Police say the gunmen in the Atlanta shootings told them he had a sexual addiction and his reason for the shootings was to eliminate temptation.

"Even from the Silent Film era to classic Hollywood, if you saw an Asian actress, she was either a temptress or downtrodden sad girl who needed to be rescued," said Duke University Asian and Middle Eastern Studies Professor Eileen Chow.

She calls popular culture the blame. According to Chow, these stereotypes are rooted in discriminatory legislation, like the Chinese Exclusion Act. The Korean and Vietnam Wars played a role in this too.

"Women who were legally brought back as brides by GI's were then viewed as weird foreigners," said Chow.

It's that perception that she says has put the Asian community at risk. The Atlanta spa shootings highlighted an issue they say has existed for years.

"The hate needs to stop," said Wang.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighdurhamdeadly shootinghate crimeasian american
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
After 35 years, curtain closes for beloved Hillside High drama teacher
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
UNCG nurses lead education effort in refugee crisis
Students step up after beloved Wake Tech professor needs kidney
Show More
4 birds including a bald eagle die from bird flu in N.C
Atlanta spa shooting victims' families grieve, heal year later
Man dies after shooting at residence near Durham park
Longtime Starbucks CEO returns to lead company on interim basis
Fort Bragg spouse donates boots to help Ukrainians fleeing devastation
More TOP STORIES News