Wake County assistant principal suspended after DWI charge

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County educator has been suspended following her arrest on a charge of driving while impaired.

Lindsay Anderson, 41, one of four assistant principal at Willow Spring High School, was suspended pending an investigation, a Wake County School spokesperson said Monday.

Anderson, of Apex, was charged Friday by the Highway Patrol with driving while impaired.

In a message sent during the weekend to families, Willow Spring High Principal Wade Martin said that the incident did not involve any students and did not occur at the school.

