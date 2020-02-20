If you have an infant, cleaning your home could lead to an asthma diagnosis later in life for your little one.
According to a new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, infants exposed to the chemicals in household cleaning products are more likely to develop asthma.
The Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development (CHILD) Cohort Study followed 2,022 children starting at 3 months old.
Researchers found chronic wheezing showed up by age 3 if exposed to cleaners.
Data was collected from 2008 through 2015. Some of the products used included air fresheners, dusting sprays and oven cleaner.
Researchers determined that the first months of life are critical for the development of the immune and respiratory systems and that identifying hazards early could reduce childhood asthma and allergy risks.
Cleaning products linked to asthma in toddlers, study suggests
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News