At least one killed in multi-vehicle crash in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --At least one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Harnett County on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the 3700 block of McNeill Hobbs Road before 8 a.m.
Authorities did not say how the crash occurred; however, one of the cars involved appears to have hit a tree.
Officials have yet to release the victim's identity, say if anyone else was hurt, or if charges will be filed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.