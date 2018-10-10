At least one killed in multi-vehicle crash in Harnett County

At least one person is dead following a crash in Harnett County Wednesday morning.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
At least one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Harnett County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 3700 block of McNeill Hobbs Road before 8 a.m.

Authorities did not say how the crash occurred; however, one of the cars involved appears to have hit a tree.

Officials have yet to release the victim's identity, say if anyone else was hurt, or if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
