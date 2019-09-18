Fayetteville authorities identify man who died in police custody

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly a week after a man died in the custody of Fayetteville police, authorities have identified the man.

Wednesday afternoon, the Fayetteville Police Department identified him as 34-year-old Joshua Oxendine.

On September 12, Fayetteville Police received a call about a man going door-to-door acting strangely and causing a disturbance.

Officers found the man at Ramsey Street near Web Street. He was near a Cumberland County deputy sheriff, who had stopped when he saw the man jumping on the hood of a vehicle.

The deputy said the man then started beating on the hood of his patrol car and refused to obey commands.

The deputy said he took the man to the ground and handcuffed him.

After the man was detained, Fayetteville officers noticed that he was no longer breathing. They performed CPR and called for emergency medical assistance, but were not able to revive Oxendine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecrimefayettevilledeath in custody
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
STAYUMBL found guilty of 2 reckless driving charges
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Sick? Some doctors seeing signs of an early flu season
VIDEO: Terrifying moment man jumped on school bus, tried to drive off
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
Cure for the common cold could be right around the corner
Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen chicken, sold in NC, recalled
Show More
Jerry strengthens to Tropical Storm
Longer lasting avocados hitting store shelves
8-year-old boy swept up in massive brawl at Scarowinds
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser
6 Clayton students cleared in grade-fixing investigation
More TOP STORIES News