Fayetteville authorities identify man who died in police custody

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly a week after a man died in the custody of Fayetteville police, authorities have identified the man.
Wednesday afternoon, the Fayetteville Police Department identified him as 34-year-old Joshua Oxendine.
On September 12, Fayetteville Police received a call about a man going door-to-door acting strangely and causing a disturbance.
Officers found the man at Ramsey Street near Web Street. He was near a Cumberland County deputy sheriff, who had stopped when he saw the man jumping on the hood of a vehicle.
The deputy said the man then started beating on the hood of his patrol car and refused to obey commands.
The deputy said he took the man to the ground and handcuffed him.
After the man was detained, Fayetteville officers noticed that he was no longer breathing. They performed CPR and called for emergency medical assistance, but were not able to revive Oxendine.
