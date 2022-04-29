localish

Kambel Smith is an Autisarian with a gift for turning cardboard into works of art

EMBED <>More Videos

Kambel Smith turns cardboard into works of art

Philadelphia, Pa. -- Kambel Smith can take cardboard and turn it into just about anything-from sculptures of the Lincoln Memorial to the Woolworth building to the Chinatown Arch.

He's entirely self-taught, creates non-stop, and has a jaw-dropping attention to detail.

He started with drawings, then painting on canvas, then painting on cardboard boxes when his dad could no longer afford the canvases.

His dad Lonnie says he is the leader of the autisarians.

Autisarian is the family's way of reframing autism, seeing it not as a disorder, but as a gift of super human ability.

"I'm not no autistic, Kambel says, "Call me autisarian."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvistroke of geniuslocalish
LOCALISH
Kambel Smith turns cardboard into works of art
Luxury Mother's Day Gift Guide for 2022
Dance trailblazer leads artistic charge at Ailey II
Keith Knight describes SF's starring role in his cartoonist career
TOP STORIES
Neighbor calls police on 5-year-old's birthday party
Mold forces Holly Springs family to move out of dream home
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
Durham homicide suspect shot by officer in New Mexico
Group of FedEx workers in Fayetteville win $2 million Powerball prize
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Steve Stewart's Superior Salad
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Show More
Apex cancer survivor shatters school record with 21 varsity letters
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
One Wake walks to polls, advocates for affordable housing in Cary
Brian Sluss found guilty of murder in death of Monica Moynan
Raleigh hosts virtual fair housing community conference
More TOP STORIES News