4-year-old Scotland County boy found dead in pond last year drowned, death ruled accidental, autopsy says

Investigators said they believe that missing 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson may have accidentally drowned after a body was found in a pond near his home in Scotland County.

LAURINBURG, NC (WTVD) --
A 4-year-old Scotland County boy who was found dead in a pond three days after going missing last year drowned, according to the newly released autopsy report.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death accidental.

Raul Gonzalez Johnson went missing on Jan. 24 last year. An Amber Alert was initially issued after his disappearance.

Search dogs followed his scent to a pond near his home and child-sized footprints were seen around the pond, according to the medical examiner.

When crews drained the pond three days later, his body was found in an embankment.

According to the report, he was found wearing the same pajamas he was wearing when he was last seen alive.

