LAURINBURG, NC (WTVD) --A 4-year-old Scotland County boy who was found dead in a pond three days after going missing last year drowned, according to the newly released autopsy report.
The medical examiner ruled the cause of death accidental.
Raul Gonzalez Johnson went missing on Jan. 24 last year. An Amber Alert was initially issued after his disappearance.
Search dogs followed his scent to a pond near his home and child-sized footprints were seen around the pond, according to the medical examiner.
When crews drained the pond three days later, his body was found in an embankment.
According to the report, he was found wearing the same pajamas he was wearing when he was last seen alive.
The video above is from a previous story.