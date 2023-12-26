Elon women's basketball player seriously injured in car crash

ELON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A women's basketball player at Elon University continues to recover from a serious car crash that happened Friday.

Ava Leroux, a 6-4 freshman center/forward, was injured in the crash and the school said Tuesday on social media that she remains in the ICU but "continues to make progress."

Leroux, from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, is the daughter of former NHL player Francois Leroux, who was a defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the mid-1990s.

She has averaged 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season for the Phoenix. She played in 12 games, making four starts for Elon.

The details and circumstances around the crash were not immediately known.