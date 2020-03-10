Baby among 4 dead in single-vehicle crash on Highway 125 in Halifax County

Jacques Dickens, 27

Ta'Nautica McDowell, 17

London McDowell, 1

Jamal Sherrod, 27

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash killed four people, including a 1-year-old, overnight on NC Highway 125 in Halifax County.The wreck happened around 12:25 a.m. near Sand Pit Rd., according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.A vehicle was going west on 125 when it crossed the centerline and went off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch before colliding with a road sign and several trees.Four people died in the accident, including:Shakeirra Shanae' Antanette McDowell was taken to the hospital. Dickens, the driver, and Sherrod weren't wearing seat belts according to the NCSHP report.NCSHP said reckless driving was the cause of the wreck. It's not known if the driver was impaired or not.