Raleigh woman becomes a mom on an airplane as baby arrives early

ATLANTA (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman became a mom on an airplane when her baby decided to -- unlike many flights -- arrive early.
It happened at the Atlanta airport as Liliana Castaneda and her husband, Edgar Acevedo, were flying home from a trip to Mexico.
Little Analia came into the world a month early after Castaneda went into labor on the flight.
It was exciting and terrifying for the family.
"He was like, 'don't try to push, because if you push more, the baby will come out,' so I tried to hold those contractions for like three hours and 30 minutes on the way here," Castaneda said.
Acevedo added: "I was nervous at the same time and worried for her and the baby."
Once they landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, paramedics jumped into action.
Castaneda was in excruciating pain, and it was too late to get her to a hospital.
She only had to push once before Analia made her entrance.
The infant is still in the hospital, but she's doing great. Analia is expected to be released soon so the family can return home to Raleigh.
