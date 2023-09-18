Diaper Train brings supplies to families in need in Wake County

They distribute directly to families and through more than 100 partner agencies and they deliver more than 500,000 diapers to thousands of families every year.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week is National Diaper Need Awareness Week and in Wake County, half of families have to decide between buying diapers and buying food. So the Diaper Train in downtown Raleigh is trying to help fill that gap.

The Diaper Train exclusively serves Wake County. They distribute directly to families and through more than 100 partner agencies and they deliver more than 500,000 diapers to thousands of families every year.

"A lot of people don't realize that WIC and SNAP benefits, diapers are considered a luxury item. So thus when people are going to get food on food stamps and other federal methods, they can't get them. They have to use other resources and those are limited," said Katie Landi, Diaper Train executive director.

SEE ALSO: Get ready for La Fiesta del Pueblo 2023!

Some families receive referrals and they pick their diapers up directly from the Diaper Train.

"One of our former clients made the best statement and it's just that somebody thought of this. That somebody thought of me. That this might be something that I need and we truly believe a diaper can change a life," Landi said.

For more information click here.