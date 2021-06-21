Baby drowns in bathtub in Lenoir County home

PINK HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a tragic twist on Father's Day, a baby drowned in a bathtub Sunday in a Lenoir County home.The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said EMS responded to a 911 call about 2 p.m. from the 5200 block of Murphy Road in Pink Hill in reference to a child not breathing.EMS workers found a 9-month-old child who had drowned in a bathtub. Family members and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to revive the child."Any loss of a child is a terrible tragedy, especially on a special event such as Father's Day," Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their loss."The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office said it will investigate to determine whether any charges will be filed.The sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the victim or the family until the investigation is complete.