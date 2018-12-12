MARION, N.C. (WTVD) --Thieves have swiped baby Jesus from a nativity scene outside a church in McDowell County. First Baptist Church leaders said the baby was in the manger on Monday, but when church members arrived the next day the fiberglass statue was missing.
"We've actually worried about it for years and Jesus was actually glued down for a while, but ice and snow breaks the glue loose, but it never was a problem," said First Baptist Church pastor Scott Hagaman. "To steal a piece of a nativity ... Jesus out of the nativity at Christmas time, that's pretty low."
Hagaman explained the church has been putting the nativity scene together for the last four years without any problems. The pastor is asking whoever took the statue to return it. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department.