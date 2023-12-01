There were at least 79 deaths from 2010 to 2022 involving the infant support cushions.

Federal safety regulators propose major redesign of baby loungers in wake of recall, deaths

WASHINGTON -- Federal safety regulators are pushing ahead in their efforts to make baby loungers safer.

They're proposing a major redesign of the products following 79 deaths connected with their use.

On Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission voted to adopt those recommendations which would require manufacturers to make all lounger surfaces "sufficiently firm" to reduce the risk of entrapment and suffocation.

That number includes eight babies who died while lying on Boppy newborn loungers like this one.

Three million of this type were recalled in 2021.

The agency will decide whether or not to amend its proposal after a 60-day public comment period, it could then proceed to mandate the proposed design changes.