Fayetteville babysitter charged after 3-year-old slips out at 1 a.m., walks to nightclub

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N. C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville mom received a terrifying call from her babysitter telling her that her 3-year-old daughter was missing.

"She walked out the house at 1-something in the morning," said Brionna Walker, a mother of two. "I was just like, oh my God. I pray my daughter is OK. Anything could have happened since she walked out."

Her daughter London was found at a Fayetteville nightclub.



Police told ABC11 that the child walked a block away alone to Joe's Paradise & Lounge, a nearby club. The child was wearing pajamas and slippers.

The babysitter, Melinda Dial, 19, is facing child-abuse charges.

Walker told ABC11 that she was comfortable with Dial watching her children because she had watched them before.

"You just can't trust anyone with your kids," Walker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillechild abusemissing girlchild care
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper issues gun-safety orders, calls on legislature to move on gun bills
Raleigh police officer faces DWI, weapons charges
Raleigh man accused of groping woman in downtown Raleigh
Harnett County residents pack meeting to vent about exorbitant water bills
Cary women develop app they hope will change how you buy a home
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Durham County man finds 'huge bullet hole' in car after drive home
Show More
Poor, minority families lose when neighborhoods aren't counted in Census
Dole recalls baby spinach because of salmonella fears
Man killed, 11-year-old boy injured in Friday crash on NC 54
Fayetteville re-evaluating parking enforcement in downtown area
Proposal would charge Durham shoppers 10-cent fee on plastic bags
More TOP STORIES News