Fayetteville babysitter charged after 3-year-old slips out at 1 a.m., walks to nightclub

Brionna Walker is hugging her daughter London a bit tighter tonight after the two were reunited. She says the babysitter left both her one year old and three year old home alone. London walked out the house and to a nearby club. At 10/11 Brionna shares her frightening experience. pic.twitter.com/d3yewF0m0L — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) August 13, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N. C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville mom received a terrifying call from her babysitter telling her that her 3-year-old daughter was missing."She walked out the house at 1-something in the morning," said Brionna Walker, a mother of two. "I was just like, oh my God. I pray my daughter is OK. Anything could have happened since she walked out."Her daughter London was found at a Fayetteville nightclub.Police told ABC11 that the child walked a block away alone to Joe's Paradise & Lounge, a nearby club. The child was wearing pajamas and slippers.The babysitter, Melinda Dial, 19, is facing child-abuse charges.Walker told ABC11 that she was comfortable with Dial watching her children because she had watched them before."You just can't trust anyone with your kids," Walker said.