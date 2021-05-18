the bachelorette

Meet the men vying for Katie Thurston's heart on season 17 of 'The Bachelorette'

29 charming men (and one mystery box) will join Thurston on her romantic journey when season 17 starts June 7, 2021 on ABC!
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

1st look at 'Bachelorette' cast for Katie's season

Katie Thurston is kicking off a summer of romance on season 17 of "The Bachelorette," and she has 29 eligible men, and one unidentified suitor in a mystery box, vying for her heart.

After appearing on the historic 25th season of "The Bachelor," Thurston instantly became a fan favorite after her buzzworthy limo entrance. The 30-year-old Washington native continued to be a leading voice in the house as she stood up against bullying and negativity throughout the season.

The season 17 contestants range from ages 25 to 36. Prior to the premiere, fans can get acquainted with the contestants via The Bachelorette's Instagram page, where the show is posting fun facts about the men. A mystery box represents the final contestant in the running for Thurston's heart, which fans can see in the season promo.


Meet the 30 eligible men vying for Thurston's heart on season 17 of "The Bachelorette"


  • Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, CA
  • Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, CA
  • Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria
  • Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, CA
  • Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, NY
  • Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, ON, Canada
  • Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, MA
  • Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA
  • Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, TN
  • Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA
  • David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, TN
  • Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC
  • Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA
  • Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ
  • Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, TX
  • Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ
  • John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, CA
  • Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, FL
  • Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD
  • Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, FL
  • Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, TX
  • Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, OR
  • Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, NV
  • Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, OH
  • Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, CA
  • Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX
  • Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, CA
  • Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, GA
  • Mystery Box


After the first evening, 23 lucky bachelors will continue their journey with Thurston.

Former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will co-host this season and guide Thurston through the romantic journey of a lifetime.

Season 17 of "The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimetelevisionthe bacheloretteabcotrcbachelorettereality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
THE BACHELORETTE
Michelle picks her final four men on this week's 'The Bachelorette'
'Bachelorette' co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe talks 'DWTS' tour, wedding
Chris interrupts Nayte and Michelle's date on 'The Bachelorette'
Michelle feels ignored on this week's group date on 'The Bachelorette'
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News