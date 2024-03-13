'The Golden Bachelorette' exclusive: What casting directors are looking for

'The Golden Bachelorette' is now casting: do you know a single, senior man looking for love?

LOS ANGELES -- The inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" followed Gerry's journey to love and marriage! Bachelor Nation fell in love with him, and with this iteration of the long-running dating series. And now, we're getting a Golden Bachelorette. The show will air later this year on ABC, but they are casting right now.

Do you know a single senior man looking for love? Casting director Jacqui Pitman spoke exclusively to On The Red Carpet about what kind of man she is looking for.

"Of course I want compassion and empathy, I want a guy who has layers and just great energy... is charismatic," Pitman said. "I want when he comes out of the limo our bachelorette to go, 'WOW.'"

So, who is our Golden Bachelorette? There are plenty of women from "The Golden Bachelor" to choose from, and even some women outside Bachelor Nation, like Kathie Lee Gifford and Susan Lucci have been talked about. We pressed Pitman for information, but only got this:

"I can tell you nothing! But she's amazing."

Pitman says she feels protective of the Golden Bachelorette, which is why she wants to make sure all the men are quality!

"You know, men are a mystery to women," Pitman laughed. "So to actually be able to sit down and talk to them at the beautiful age of 60, 65, 70 - I've gotten great little nuggets from them. And more than anything, they want to be happy."

There's a casting event happening in the Palm Springs area this weekend.

"We're looking for single senior men for the open casting call for "The Golden Bachelorette" in Palm Springs on Saturday, March 16 from 12-4," Pitman revealed. "I will be there interviewing men. I want you to come from San Diego, Arizona, Las Vegas, bring your personality and be ready to participate in our show."

The event will be held at The River in Rancho Mirage. More information is at the Golden Open Call website.

If you cannot make it out west and want to apply to be on the show, you can do so at GoldenBacheloretteCasting.com.