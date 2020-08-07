Education

Stuff-the-Bus drive at Wake County Walmarts helps kids with school supplies

Consider picking up a few school supplies if you're heading to the store this weekend.

That's because kids need school supplies as they head back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army of Wake County is asking for help for students needing pens, pencils, paper and more at the Stuff the Bus Drive at participating Wake County Walmart stores this weekend. You can find a list of needed supplies at the entrance to the store. Items can be dropped off in bins at the store.

You can donate school supplies at stores from Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

