US issues travel alert for Bahamas due to increasing crime rate

The U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory for travelers headed to the Bahamas after the country recorded 18 murders in its capital this year.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a new warning for American travelers headed to the Bahamas due to violent crime that has impacted the local population.

The advisory, issued on Jan. 26, urged travelers to "exercise increased caution" should they decide to visit the Caribbean country.

What to know about US travel advisory for the Bahamas

According to the State Department, the majority of crime - which includes burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults - has occurred on the island of New Providence, home of the Bahamian capital of Nassau, and on the island of Grand Bahama.

"In Nassau, practiceincreased vigilance in the 'Over the Hill' area (south of Shirley Street)where gang-on-gangviolence has resultedin a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population," the government alert states. Violent crime has been happening "in both touristand non-touristareas," according to the alert, so the State Department is urging travelers to "be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental propertieswhere private security companies donot have a presence."

Plane landing in Nassau Bahamas airport with signboard. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

The State Department also suggested that U.S. travelers steer clear of activities like boat tours with commercial recreational watercraft because they are "not consistently regulated."

"Watercraftmay be poorlymaintained,andsome operators may nothave safety certifications. Always review and heed local weather and marine alerts before engaging in water-based activities," according to the State Department. "Commercial watercraft operators have discretion to operate their vessels regardless of weather forecasts; injuries and fatalities have occurred. Due to these safety concerns, U.S. government personnel are not permitted to use independently operated jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands."

Click here for additional travel information on the country information page.

The U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas also issued a security alert on Wednesday, advising "U.S. citizens to be aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024."

"Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets," the statement declared. "Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders."

Safety tips for travel to the Bahamas

If you do decide to travel to the Bahamas, the State Department shared a checklist of dos and don'ts to help Americans stay safe.

Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Review the Country Security Report for the Bahamas.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency and medical situations.Review the Traveler's Checklist.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

The embassy in Nassau also issued its own list of safety precautions for U.S. travelers.

Exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence Island (Nassau).

Use caution when walking or driving at night.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Review your personal security plans.