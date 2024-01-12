Wake County farm worth $2.5M now permanently protected from development

The family-owned farm in Wendell will forever be a place for growing food and preserving wildlife.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the last remaining large farms in Wendell will be permanently preserved.

Wake County Board of Commissioners partnered with Triangle Land Conservancy on Thursday to finalize plans that constitute the single largest dedication of funds for farmland preservation in North Carolina.

James and Matthew Bailey (a father and son duo) agreed to place 125 acres of their 129-acre farm into the Wake Soil and Water Conservation District's Farmland Preservation Program.

That means development will never be allowed on that property.

"We wanted to do what's best for this farm," James said. "We wanted to see that the wildlife is protected -- plant life protected, wildlife protected, soil protected. All of that. And I'm looking forward to how the county is going to help us do the right thing that this will always be very good farm."

The farm will remain privately owned by the Bailey family. It will not be open to the public but the county will help make sure the land is protected for the future production of food and wildlife habitat.

"This is another important step to ensure that we're saving important land for producing food and we're protecting wildlife habitat and our water quality," said Vice Chair Susan Evans of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. "We're losing so much farmland every year, so we're proud to partner with the Bailey family to preserve this land for future generations."

The 125 acres are estimated to be worth $2.5 million.