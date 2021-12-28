Two local bars reopen in time for New Year celebrations after 'frustrating' closure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Neuse River Brewing and Hoppy Endings have each closed for several days, at a time most bars are stocking on booze and bubbly to celebrate the New Year.Bar owners say COVID is putting another crinkle in revenue as they're trying to ring in end of year sales."To feel like we've come so far and to have this setback is frustrating," said Jennifer Kolarov, Owner of Neuse River Brewing.Kolarov is closed the Thursday before Christmas out of an abundance of caution as her staff has been struggling to get appointments for COVID tests.It's the latest hardship after labor shortages and rising costs because of supply chain issues."We've (all) gone through so much as all small businesses," said Kolarov.Staff at Hoppy Endings have also had a hard time getting a test and on top of that, the husband-wife duo behind the bar both came down with COVID."It been kind of fluctuating back and forth who feels worst at different times of the day, night," said Lydia Horne, owner of Hoppy Endings.The owners are both fully vaccinated and have received their booster vaccines, but they are now quarantining together in a single room of their house."It is hard, definitely hard during our busiest time and we're about to go into dry January too so (if this closure happened) one week later and it wouldn't have been as bad," said Damien Horne, owner of Hoppy Endings.Though both Hoppy Endings and Neuse River Brewing missed out on sales, enough staff members at each bar have been able to get negative results and they are both getting ready to reopen.Hoppy Endings will reopen Tuesday afternoon and Neuse River will reopen Wednesday evening.