Barber shop owner plays Santa, donates bikes to kids for Christmas: 'I remember that pain'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- He's wearing his jolly red hat now, but when Reggie Lewis was growing up in southeast Raleigh, he sometimes wondered if Santa missed his house.

"You would come downstairs and it might not be a lot under the tree, and I remember those moments, I remember that pain," Lewis says.

Lewis is now turning that pain into purpose, the owner of Barber Kingz is rallying the community to make Christmas a little more special.

"I've been in those shoes before so I believe if God gives you an opportunity to help somebody it's your obligation, it's not ifs and or buts about it, you have to," he says.

Customers and community members raised several thousand dollars to purchase 30 bikes. From there they teamed up with Boys and Girls Club to get the bikes in the right hands.

Nikki Grady getting a weight off her shoulders in tough times and getting the perfect bike for her 8-year-old son.

"My son was definitely was asking for a bike, we wanted a big bike but that right there he's going to really love that cause he can do a lot more tricks with it he does tricks and wheelies and stuff," she says.

She didn't bring her son with her today so she could surprise him on Christmas with the bike.

10-year-old Charles Best was also surprised a day before his birthday..

"I'll probably ride it around with my friends," he says.

The reactions are what makes it all worth it.

"I hope they remember a bike, I remember getting a bike on Christmas day riding them I hope they remember where they got it from I hope they hear the message behind and just enjoy it, man," Reggie says.

