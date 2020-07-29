Arts & Entertainment

Barbie launches line of political dolls to inspire, encourage future leaders

With a presidential election just around the corner, Barbie is getting in on the action.

Mattel unveiled its Barbie 2020 Campaign Team on July 28.

The new line of the iconic dolls show girls in public leadership roles with the goal of getting young girls interested in how they can shape the future of the United States.

"Since 1959, Barbie has championed girls and encouraged them to be leaders whether in the classroom, community or someday, of the country," said Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel in a statement. "With less than a third of elected leaders in the U.S. being women, and Black women being even less represented in these positions, we designed the Barbie Campaign Team with a diverse set of dolls to show all girls they can raise their voices."

The Barbie 2020 Campaign Team includes a candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a voter.

Barbie is also teaming up with the nonprofit organization She Should Run, which provides guidance and support to women considering a run for political office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpolitics2020 presidential electionbarbietoys
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Latest: State Fair announcement at 10 a.m.
Cooper announces order that will halt alcohol sales after 11 p.m.
Dozens repaint vandalized mural surrounding Market House
VP Pence to visit Thales Academy, NC Biotech
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Cumberland Co.
Tips on establishing your back-to-school routine
Curfew in effect for part of Roxboro due to possible demonstration
Show More
Scattered Storms Today
Building under construction partially collapses in Rocky Mount
Trump discusses Charlotte RNC plans. Will he travel to NC?
Funeral home workers concerned bodies can transmit COVID-19
Dozens plead for change in Racial Equity Task Force's first public hearing
More TOP STORIES News