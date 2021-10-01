Pets & Animals

Bear repeatedly attacked couple and their dog picnicking in Asheville park

EMBED <>More Videos

Bear attacks couple, dog picnicking in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bear attacked a couple having a picnic in Asheville on Wednesday.

According to a release from the National Park Service, the couple was having a picnic near the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway with their dog when the dog started barking. The dog, which was unleashed, ran up to a bear and kept barking loudly.

National Park Service representatives said the bear likely acted defensively toward the dog and the couple at that point, attacking them repeatedly over several minutes.

The couple and their dog were able to retreat to their car and go to the hospital.

RELATED: Bear cub found in tree near Raleigh hospital

The National Park Service called the attack "bold and aggressive" and closed all trails in the area.

The agency also reminded visitors that while fall is a busy time for tourists, it's also a critical feeding time for bears before they enter winter hibernation. People should take extra precautions to protect themselves and their pets.

RELATED: Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground in North Carolina

Park rangers and wildlife biologists are attempting to find the bear. If captured, it will be humanely euthanized per protocol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsashevilleattacknational park servicebearanimal attack
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville murder suspect caught in Virginia
Relative accused of killing 68-year-old woman in Clayton
1st ever pill to treat COVID-19 shows promise, Merck says
New body camera video of Petito; FBI takes items from Laundrie's home
Human remains found by farmer amid search for missing Iowa boy
LATEST: Masking in classrooms slows COVID outbreaks, CDC finds
Show More
Arizona officer adopts girl he consoled during welfare check
Putting gifts on layaway at Walmart is now a thing of the past
What you need to know about at-home COVID tests
Military suicides rise 15% as senior leaders call for action
Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to carcinogen
More TOP STORIES News