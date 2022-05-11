soldier killed

Army soldier killed in bear attack during training at Alaska base

The soldier was part of a small group training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the attack took place.
By Melissa Gaffney
EMBED <>More Videos

Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training

ANCHORAGE, Ala. -- A U.S. Army soldier died after sustaining injuries in a bear attack Tuesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the attack took place, the base said in a statement.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron responded to the incident in the area, which is closed off to the public for recreation. Alaska Wildlife Troopers were looking for the bear.

It was unclear what type of bear was involved in the attack. Additional details were not immediately available.

The soldier's name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The U.S. Army Alaska Command is headquartered at JBER.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Nicholas Kerr contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskasoldiersbearu.s. & worldarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
SOLDIER KILLED
Fort Bragg officials ID 23-year-old soldier killed in vehicle accident
Soldier killed, 3 others injured in vehicle accident at Fort Bragg
Family of green beret receives 'Hero Home' for the holidays
Thousands expected at event to honor Fallen Heroes
TOP STORIES
Baby formula shortage concerns Durham moms
Man charged with murder in deadly Raleigh shooting
Man arrested in Fayetteville deadly shooting
People left with unfinished homes, mounting debt
Raleigh nightclub bouncer missing for nearly 1 week
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
Senate Democrats' bill would make Roe v Wade law and expand it
Show More
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers injured during training
Duke grad responds to commencement speech controversy
FedEx truck catches fire on I-540
Loved ones, police react to 9-year-old Rocky Mount boy shot
Charity group builds ramp for Hoke County teen
More TOP STORIES News