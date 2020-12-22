Health & Fitness

Wake Forest dad spending Christmas week alone in the hospital batting COVID-19

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many families have been forced to have tough conversations this holiday season.

"I had to say goodbye to my girls and everything," said David DeNicolais, owner of Bella Italia Pizzeria. "It was really tough. You know...just in case."

A father of two and a Wake Forest business owner, DeNicolais says he was careful to not contract COVID-19 but not careful enough.

Teen takes exams in hazmat suit as family says school district won't take COVID-19 seriously
EMBED More News Videos

A family says Spring Branch ISD isn't taking the pandemic serious enough. In the video, they explain why they needed to send their child to school in a hazmat suit, head to toe.



"Running a business, having people come in and out, having to enforce mask policies, trying to protect everybody, it's a lot of work," DeNicolais said.

DeNicolais lost his sense of taste and smell about two weeks ago. Since then, he says he's been fighting to stay off a ventilator in the ICU for nine days.

"I've got two little girls that want their daddy home...so I'm getting there," he said.

Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street' coronavirus town hall

Fortunately, he says he's getting stronger every day. But it's clear DeNicolais will spend this Christmas in the hospital and this is usually a time he'd be collecting toys and giving back to his community.

"I never thought I'd be in this place," he said. "I'm not quite one to know how to receive."

But DiNicolais says he's one of the lucky ones to have support. So this year his Christmas wish is our communities will come together to protect each other.

"Stay home and keep your loved ones close. Enjoy what you have because you really have a lot," he said.

A friend of DeNicolais started a meal train for him and plans to use money leftover from the donations to provide PPE to small businesses so they can protect their customers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswake forestcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATES At least 24,500 have received first dose of vaccine in NC
Pregnant Harnett Co. paramedic killed by Bragg soldier husband
Second stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
Gov. Cooper allows sale of to-go alcoholic beverages
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
Show More
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine
WEATHER: Storms for Christmas Eve?
Not done shopping? You can still get gifts in time for Christmas
Carrboro Black Lives Matter mural complete
NC attorney details experience in Moderna vaccine trial
More TOP STORIES News