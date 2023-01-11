  • Watch Now

Ben Affleck spotted working Dunkin' drive-thru near Boston

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 7:58PM
Actor Ben Affleck surprises drive-thru customers
Affleck was caught on camera serving customers at a Dunkin' window in Medford, Massachusetts, outside Boston.

MEDFORD, Mass. -- Some customers at a Dunkin' drive-through near Boston got quite a surprise Tuesday.

Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor Ben Affleck was the one slinging their orders.

Sightings of his wife, Jennifer Lopez, were also reported on social media.

The Hollywood power couple was reportedly in Medford filming something for Massachusetts-based coffee and baked goods chain.

Affleck grew up in nearby Cambridge.

Boston's ABC station, WCVB, spoke with the Lisa Mackay who went through the drive-through of the location around 10 a.m. and was greeted by a familiar voice.

"You can't take the Boston accent out of the boy," she said.

