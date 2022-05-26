localish

In America's heartland, animal docs Ben and Erin Schroeder treat just about every type of animal

By Jose Mayorquin
EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrity vets promote pet health

Be it a dog, cat, cow or llama, Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder see just about every type of animal in their rural Nebraska veterinary practice. The husband and wife team are featured on the National Geographic show Heartland Docs DVM.

"We have farms around us. We have ranches and so we see cattle, horses and pigs sometimes," said Dr. Ben Schroeder. "Then we have the other side of our practice where we see pets."

"It's never the same day twice," said Dr. Erin Schroeder. "A great thing for all of us to do during National Pet Month is help someone else find that love for pets, whether it's fostering or volunteering at your local animal shelter.

"It's really important that we protect those animals providing vaccinations with the help of your veterinarian is really crucial to making sure that each our our animals live a long, happy life," said Dr. Erin Schroeder.

Website:
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/shows/heartland-docs-dvm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthkabcpetsanimalveterinarianlocalish petslocalish
LOCALISH
Why Seeing Olivia Rodrigo is Worth the Wait
Curls come to life at Tori Did That, Philly's curly-hair-only salon
Celebrity vets promote pet health
Walk into a real life fairy tale at this storybook theme park
TOP STORIES
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
Severe storms possible Friday, nice weekend ahead
Several companies pull products linked to Jif peanut butter recall
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Officials: Buffalo, Uvalde shooters allegedly abused animals
OBX beach goers urged to wear shoes on beach
Canes seek series lead against Rangers in game 5
Show More
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
UNC softball player to coach in summer baseball league
Columbine survivor reacts to Texas elementary school shooting.
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
RDU adds new airline, another adding several new routes
More TOP STORIES News