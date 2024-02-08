Best-selling products you can shop on Amazon

Amazon has a large variety of products, including tech, home, kitchen gadgets and even products from small businesses. Today, we're unveiling the best products you can snag on Amazon, from cutting-edge devices to those hard-to-ignore unique finds that'll have you hitting "add to cart" in no time.

ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom have rounded up the best Amazon finds below, including options currently on sale. From Amazon-branded products like the Kindle Paperwhite to top-rated pot and pan sets you'll love, here are the best products you can shop on Amazon right now.

The best Amazon deals

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers on the market thanks to its lightweight design and multi-week battery life. It's also waterproof, meaning you can take it with you to the pool or the beach without any issues. You can choose between three colors and two different storage options and right now, you'll get three months of Kindle Unlimited free when you shop right now.

Our next gem is a must-have for tea lovers. These reusable tea infusers are in the shape of some of your favorite sea creatures and are super easy to use. Just pop in your favorite loose-leaf tea, attach it to your cup, and let the magic steep. Plus, they're dishwasher safe too.

The 10-piece Carote Pot & Pans Set comes with multiple frying pans, a saucepan, a casserole pot and more. Each cookware is non-stick and handwash only, and comes with a stainless steel base for quick and even heating. Right now, it's 40% off.

This powerful carpet and upholstery cleaner works great on pet stains or tough-to-remove stains. And, it comes with a spot and stain formula that can tackle everything from wine to grease. Plus, it has a large water tank, is extremely lightweight and comes with additional attachments for easy cleaning. Get it now on sale while stocks last.

This air purifier is an Amazon bestseller and features 3-in-1 filtration to remove dust, pollen, and other airborne particles. It's got a quiet mode for nightly use and can purify spaces up to 1,000 square feet in an hour - that's enough to clean the air in your studio apartment or living room. Shop it now while it's on sale.

