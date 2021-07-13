Home & Garden

Raleigh and Durham named 2nd best place to live in the US for 2021-2022

Raleigh-Durham named 2nd best place to live in the US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh and Durham combine to be the second best place to live in the United States, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Raleigh-Durham jumped nine spots from last year's rankings as the COVID-19 pandemic caused many Americans to re-evaluate where they want to live.

The U.S. News & World Report's ranking takes into account affordability, job prospects and desirability.

Due to the pandemic, destination cities saw big decreases due to higher unemployment numbers. For example, Honolulu fell 42 spots, Las Vegas dropped 50 spots and San Diego fell 52 spots.

Meanwhile, cities who have a higher percentage of jobs based around research, academia or engineering--like Raleigh-Durham--fared better.

For the second consecutive year, Boulder, Colorado, finished atop the rankings.
