The 10 best winter coats for women this year, including puffer coats, wool coats, and more
ByAmanda Saintina
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 4:56PM
I don't like being cold, but I also don't want to sacrifice style when it comes to selecting a winter coat to keep me warm and dry. From raincoats to parkas, here's a roundup of jackets at every price point.
Winter coats under $100
Walmart
Time and Tru Women's Heavyweight Anorak Jacket
This anorak heavyweight jacket provides quality warmth under $60 to help you endure windy and snowy conditions. This jacket has a faux fur hooded trim, ribbed cuffs, and comes in 4 different colors. Sizes range from XS to 2X.
This oversized, faux shearling coat gives you a similar look and cozy feel for a lower price. This coat can be worn daily as a basic cover-up. It is available in five colors, with sizes ranging from S to XL.
This faux shearling jacket by Zella offers a different design and shorter crop than the one above. This trendy zip-up jacket has a standing collar, dropped shoulders, and oversized patch pockets. It comes in three different colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.
This Amazon Essentials heavy-weight hooded puffer coat comes in a colorway for everyone with 14 colors to choose from. This coat provides a great fit for all body types, with sizes ranging from XS to 6X. It is made with water-resistant polyester and insulated to keep you warm on the coldest winter days.
This hooded puffer coat from Tahari is 70% off, which is amazing for a coat of this quality. It has a drawstring hood with a removable faux-fur trim to give you the choice of how much added warmth you'd like. The water-resistant shell and quilted lining make this jacket perfect for snowy or rainy weather.
I love the chocolate shade of this Lululemon StretchSeal Waterproof Down-filled parka. This jacket was designed with features for water and wind protection. There's a textured fleece collar for added warmth, handwarmer pockets at the chest, and a hidden phone sleeve. This is the choice for you if you like a puffier fit.
North Face Arctic Waterproof 600-Fill-Power Down Parka
This pine-colored parka from North Face will keep you nice and toasty in even the coldest conditions. It comes with a removable faux fur trim and is fully seam-sealed, which prevents moisture from entering through the stitching and provides an additional layer of waterproof coverage.
Recreate your favorite look from Scandal with this long-line wool curve edition coat. This coat comes in sizes ranging from 12 to 26. This stylish coat has an oversized fit, an open front, and a tied waist, which is perfect to cover up or open as much as you'd like.
