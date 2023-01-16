104 years young: Birthday celebration held for Roxboro woman

Woodrow Wilson was in office when Beulah Rogers was born in 1919. She has lived to see 19 U.S. presidents.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's something a lot of people will never get the chance to say: I have lived to see 19 U.S. presidents. But one of the people who can say that, Ms. Beulah Rogers, just celebrated her 104th birthday.

ABC11 got the chance to attend the party for Rogers that was held on January 12 at Canterbury House in Roxboro.

Woodrow Wilson was in office when she was born in 1919.

MORE STORIES: Bald eagles begin mating at Jordan Lake nest; advocate warns more protections needed

If that year sounds familiar it was the same year that the Treaty of Versailles was signed, marking the end of World War I.

So, what's the secret to life well lived? Rogers has a few pointers.

"There is always somebody out there that is going to like you and always someone out there who isn't going to like you. But do onto others as you would have them do onto you whether they like you or not," she said.

Rogers told ABC11 she just stopped driving two years ago, at 102 years old!