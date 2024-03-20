Beyonce reveals new album cover art amid countdown to 'Cowboy Carter' release

Beyonce is counting down the release of her new album "Cowboy Carter," sharing the cover art Wednesday morning on her social media.

The superstar is opening up about the moment that inspired her to enter the country genre, posting about an experience where she says she did not feel welcomed.

Beyonce says, "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me."

The 32-time Grammy-winning singer says, "It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

"Cowboy Carter" is dropping in just nine days on March 29.

"I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop," she added.