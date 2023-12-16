Bicycle Man's legacy lives on thanks to Fayetteville woman

"I could not in good conscience just let the program die"

"I could not in good conscience just let the program die"

"I could not in good conscience just let the program die"

"I could not in good conscience just let the program die"

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family friend of Moses Mathis "the Bicycle Man" is keeping his legacy alive this holiday season.

Bernie Bogertey quit her job in the Cumberland County school system and took over the decades-old Christmas-time giveaway in June.

Mathis died in 2013 and his widow, Anne Mathis, kept the giveaway tradition alive until she retired in 2022.

Bogertey spent much of her career helping the Mathis family distribute bikes to children.

She told ABC11 about keeping the goodwill going.

"At the height of the program, we were providing bicycles for 2,500 kids over the holiday season," Bogertey said. "I could not in good conscience just let the program die when I had an opportunity to step up to the plate and continue what Mr. Mathis started."

Anne has been mentoring Bogertey throughout the process.

The giveaway is set for Saturday, Dec. 16.