WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
localish

Merced National Wildlife Refuge

ByPhilip Torres Localish logo
Monday, February 27, 2023 5:16PM
Merced National Wildlife Refuge
EMBED <>More Videos

Thousands of birds flock to a wildlife refuge in California before they continue their journey to nest up north.

Fresno, California -- You can see an incredible sight in Merced County.

Thousands of cranes, geese, ducks, and shorebirds are all visible at the Merced National Wildlife Refuge.

Visitors can take auto tours or hike nature trails.

The Merced National Wildlife Refuge is a 10 thousand acre refuge. It encompasses marshes, grassland, upland habitat and a lot of these habitats are home for the wildlife. This is their wintering stopover site along the Pacific Flyaway.

connect with nature and wildlife. And that's what we're here to do. January though end of March peak season, as they make their way up north.

Report a correction or typo
Related Topics
LOCALISH MERCED KFSN
Watch Live
ON NOW