Former NC NAACP head Bishop Barber celebrates retirement from Goldsboro church

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bishop William J. Barber II celebrated his retirement after three decades as the head of the congregation of Greenleaf Christian Church.

Reverend Barber announced his retirement in December but stayed to assist the church with COVID and until a new pastor could be put in place.

Saturday's tribute included a concert and banquet with MSNBC's Joy Reid as the keynote speaker.

President Biden sent a video message to Barber, and Vice President Kamala Harris sent a letter congratulating him on 30 years of leading an impactful ministry.

Reverend Barber will give his Farwell sermon Sunday on June 18.