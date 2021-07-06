localish

Black and Brew has been a breakfast, coffee stable for nearly 15 years

EMBED <>More Videos

Black and Brew has been a breakfast, coffee stable for nearly 15 years

Philadelphia, Pa -- Black & Brew is a family business run by Colleen DeCesare and her wife Jennifer.

They opened the breakfast and lunch spot nearly 15 years ago and have been serving the community ever since.

They serve La Calombe coffee which they use for special drinks like smoothies and black and tans. Breakfast favorites include the burrito, and a lunch favorite is the Turkey Reuben.

They feature local artists hanging from the walls and always keep vegetarian options available.

Black & Brew | Facebook | Instagram
1523 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiawpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Philly's dip daddy has a new line of dips and dippables
Black and Brew has been a breakfast, coffee stable for nearly 15 years
Peddler's Village charms families with sprawling shopping experience
Chicago plant shop growing community 1 seed at a time
TOP STORIES
Raleigh considers increasing density in single-family neighborhoods
Tropical Storm Elsa to bring rain to NC later this week
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
The Roast Grill in Raleigh finally reopens after pandemic closure
Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team
Fayetteville native, NCCU grad will be Apex's new police chief
Raleigh City Council takes up proposal to improve safety on greenways
Show More
Raleigh passes ordinance banning hairstyle discrimination
After holiday, NC lawmakers face tough test in passing a state budget
24-year-old man drowns in Jordan Lake
Man arrested after weapons found in Chicago hotel room
Official: 4 more victims found in Fla. rubble; death toll at 32
More TOP STORIES News