Cary neighborhood urges residents to stay aware after black bear sighting

A neighborhood in Cary is urging residents to look out for black bears.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A neighborhood in Cary is urging residents to look out for black bears.

Bear sightings were reported near the Kildaire Farms Racquet and Swim Club on Cary Parkway near Lake Pine Drive.

The homeowner's association in the area sent out a letter to community members urging members to take extra caution when walking on trails and greenways in the area.

"If you do spot a bear, it is recommended not to approach it and slowly back away from the animal. Be aware of your surroundings and be sure everyone in your home is aware of the situation." -Kildaire Farms Board