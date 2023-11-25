Streets at Southpoint in Durham sees large Black Friday crowds

The crowds were strong from the start of the day well into the afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands packed local malls for what could be a record-breaking Black Friday. At Streets at Southpoint in Durham, the crowds were strong from the start of the day well into the afternoon.

At the Kendra Scott store at the mall, the manager told ABC11 this year was much larger than the year before. They said their 40% off deal being offered drew a lot of customers in.

"We didn't really have a line management plan last year so it's been really helpful this year because our store is so small to regulate how many people are in at one time," says store manager Kensey Marcotte.

Between those long lines and heavy traffic with a parking lot at capacity, Streets at Southpoint says that's a good problem to have.

"I've been here a long time, this is most successful Black Friday we've had," says general manager Patrick Anderson.

It's a sign things are back in full force.

"Because of the pandemic we weren't seeing as many people but now I think the market has picked up," says Pari Prahalad from Cary.

A bonding experience not for the faint of heart, but for Black Friday veterans, a chaotic tradition they wouldn't have any other way.

"I like the hustle so it's nice," she says.