Marbles Museum hosts African American read-in for children

Monday, February 27, 2023 12:10PM
Monday, February 27, 2023 12:10PM
The children's program highlighted the African American experience through reading, art, history, and fun.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marbles Museum in Raleigh hosted an African American read-in for kids.

The children's program highlighted the African American experience through reading, art, history, and fun.

Special guest readers were there including our own morning meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy, Mayor of Knightdale Jessica Day and Emmy-award winning storyteller Willa Brigham.

"We hope that people are inspired. We hope that people see these books and hear the stories. You hope that they buy the books. You hope that it inspires them to want to learn more," she said.

The annual event was hosted by Chi Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

